June 28 Nike Inc posted a smaller quarterly profit on Thursday as global sporting events like the Euro 2012 and the upcoming Olympics were not enough to offset higher costs and taxes that hurt margins.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company earned $549 million or $1.17 cents a share for the fourth quarter ended May 31, compared with $594 million or $1.24 a share last year.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $6.5 billion.

(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Carol Bishopric)