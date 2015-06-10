(Adds details, background)
June 10 Nike Inc won an eight-year
merchandising and marketing contract with the National
Basketball Association, replacing Adidas as its exclusive
apparel provider and making it the first athletic apparel
company to have its logo appear on team uniforms.
Nike, which has had a marketing agreement with the NBA since
1992, will become the association's official on-court apparel
provider beginning with the 2017-18 season, the company said on
Wednesday.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The agreement gives Nike manufacturing rights for jerseys,
as well as on-court warm-up clothing and shooting shirts.
Rival Adidas AG had said in March that it would
not renew its contract with the NBA as it felt it would be
better to invest money in new products and players.
Adidas has been the association's apparel partner since 2006
and its 11-year deal, worth about $400 million, expires at the
end of the 2016-2017 season.
The new agreement also gives Nike, the world's largest
footwear maker, a greater presence at Women's NBA events and
makes it a marketing partner of the NBA Development League, the
official minor league basketball association.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)