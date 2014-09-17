BRIEF-Brigade Capital Management reports 8.3 pct passive stake in Radio One as of March 8
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Radio One Inc - SEC filing
Sept 17 Nike Inc said it had suspended its contract with National Football League athlete Adrian Peterson over allegations of child abuse.
"Nike in no way condones child abuse or domestic violence of any kind and we have shared our concerns with the NFL," the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
The Minnesota Vikings NFL team, of which Peterson is a part of, suspended the star running back on the NFL exempt list, suspending him from all team activities until his child-abuse case is resolved, the franchise said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
CHICAGO, March 17 U.S. trading partners on Friday limited shipments of poultry from Alabama, a top producer of chickens for meat, over bird flu concerns as the state's wait for federal confirmation of two suspected cases stretched past a week.
MONTREAL, March 17 Bombardier Inc would suffer "irreparable harm" to its global reputation if it loses a light train contract from a Toronto transportation agency, a senior company official said in recent court filings.