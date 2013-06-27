By Phil Wahba
June 27 Nike Inc on Thursday posted a
higher quarterly profit and said advance orders for its clothes
and shoes had jumped, particularly in North America.
Shares were up 3.2 percent to $64.30 in after-hours trading.
Orders for Nike-branded shoes and clothing scheduled for
delivery between June and November 2013, a gauge of demand Nike
calls "futures orders," rose 8 percent globally.
Those orders were up 12 percent in North America, by far
Nike's biggest market, assuaging concerns on Wall Street that it
could not keep up the pace of growth of recent quarters.
"There had been a lot of concern that North America would
slow, but that hasn't happened. North America continues to show
unbelievable growth," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough told
Reuters.
But in China, stripping out the effect of currency
fluctuations, they were flat, a disappointment after rising last
quarter, when investors thought Nike's business was improving
there at last. China accounts for about 11 percent of the Nike
brand's sales, but 22 percent of its profit.
In China, Nike has grappled with excess inventory and
intense competition from rivals cutting prices, pinching its
business, and the company is trying to improve its business
there.
"The reset requires discipline and patience. The race in
China is a marathon, it's not a sprint," Nike Chief Executive
Mark Parker told investors.
Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, revenues were
flat in Western Europe and up in Eastern Europe and Japan. In
China, sales fell 1 percent.
Sales of basketball gear and running gear rose the most
among Nike's product categories.
For the quarter ended May 31, the company earned $668
million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $549 million, or 60
cents a share last year. That was 2 cents better than Wall
Street analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nike's gross profit margin rose 1.1 percentage points to
43.9 percent of sales, jumping for the second quarter in a row
after two years of declines. The company was helped by earlier
price increases and lower cotton costs.
Total revenue rose 7.4 percent to $6.7 billion, slightly
above expectations.