March 20 Nike Inc on Thursday reported a
higher quarterly profit from continuing operations as high
margin products made up a bigger proportion of sales, and said
global orders for merchandise for delivery by July rose 14
percent.
The maker of sports gear earned $685 million, or 76 cents a
share, in its fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared to
$866 million, or 73 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding
discontinued operations, Nike had a profit of 76 cents per share
for the quarter.
Total revenue rose 12.7 percent to $6.97 billion, above the
$6.69 billion analysts were expecting, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)