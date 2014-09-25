(Adds forecast, comments from analyst, executive; updates
shares)
(Adds byline)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Sept 25 Nike Inc, the world's largest
sportswear maker, reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as it gains market share in Europe and focuses on
higher-margin products such as Flyknit soccer boots.
The company's shares rose 6.5 percent in extended trading,
Nike said orders for its branded shoes and clothing
scheduled for delivery between September and January rose 14
percent in the first quarter, excluding the impact of currency
fluctuations.
The company has been giving tough competition to Germany's
Adidas AG, which in July cut its revenue and profit
targets for this year.
"When you look around the world, there really isn't much
competition. Adidas is struggling, Reebok is struggling," Edward
Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough told Reuters.
Nike maintained its share of the Western Europe sportswear
market at about 12 percent in 2013, while Adidas's share shrank
to 12.6 percent in the year from 13.2 percent in 2012, according
to Euromonitor International data.
The soccer World Cup in Brazil in June-July was the first
time that Nike sponsored more national teams than Adidas.
More players wore Nike boots than all other brands combined
and nearly a third of those players wore Flyknit boots.
Global football revenue rose at a double-digit percentage
rate in the first quarter, Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards
said on a post-earnings conference call on Thursday.
"As of the end of the quarter, we had the leading footwear
market share in the nine largest football markets around the
world," he said.
The company said it expects earnings per share to rise at a
high teens percentage rate for the second quarter and about 20
percent for the year.
Nike also said it expects gross margin expansion of about
125 basis points for the full year.
The company said gross margin improved to 46.6 percent in
the first quarter from 44.9 percent a year earlier.
The company said it reported an 18 percent rise in footwear,
its largest and most profitable business.
"There is tremendous energy around the brand in Europe with
innovative products that are resonating with consumers. We saw
strong results from both performance footwear and apparel as
well as in sportswear," Edwards said.
Revenue from North America rose 12 percent in the quarter
ended Aug. 31, while revenue from Western Europe jumped 25
percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.
Revenue from emerging markets rose 10 percent in the
quarter.
Net income rose to $962 million, or $1.09 per share, in the
first quarter from $779 million, or 86 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The rise in net income was also helped by lower tax rate.
Revenue jumped to $7.98 billion from $6.97 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 88 cents per
share, on revenue of $7.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company have gained more than 15 percent in
one year to Thursday's close of $79.75 on the New York Stock.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)