Dec 22 Nike Inc, the world's largest footwear maker, reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand rose for its shoes and apparel in North America.

The company said net income rose to $785 million, or 90 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from $655 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.69 billion from $7.38 billion.

