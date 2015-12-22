BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
Dec 22 Nike Inc, the world's largest footwear maker, reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand rose for its shoes and apparel in North America.
The company said net income rose to $785 million, or 90 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from $655 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $7.69 billion from $7.38 billion.
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.