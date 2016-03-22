BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Nike Inc, the world's largest footwear maker, reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its running and basketball footwear, and athletic apparel.
Net income rose to $950 million, or 55 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 29 from $791 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $8.03 billion from $7.46 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship