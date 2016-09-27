Sept 27 Nike Inc forecast future orders
below analysts' estimate on a constant currency basis, in part
due to weakness in its basketball category and increased
competition from rival Adidas, which has continued to
gain ground in North America.
The company's net income rose to $1.25 billion, or 73 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $1.18
billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the world's largest footwear maker rose to $9.06
billion from $8.41 billion.
The company's worldwide orders for delivery from September
2016 through January 2017, a demand gauge it calls "futures
orders", were up 7 percent on constant currency basis.
Analysts on average had expected futures orders to rise 8
percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
