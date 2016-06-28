Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimates as interest income falls
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
June 28 Nike Inc, the world's largest footwear maker, reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates as a strong dollar ate into sales from some of its overseas markets.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose to $8.24 billion from $7.78 billion last year.
Analysts on average had expected revenue to rise to $8.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.