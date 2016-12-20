Dec 20 Nike Inc, the world's No. 1
footwear maker, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue,
helped by higher demand from Western Europe, Greater China and
emerging markets.
The company's shares were up 4 percent at $53.89 in
after-market trading on Tuesday.
Nike's net income rose to $842 million, or 50 cents per
share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from $785 million,
or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue climbed to $8.18 billion from $7.69 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $8.09 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)