TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
Sept 26 Nike Inc's shares rose as much as 11 percent to a record high on Friday after the world's largest sportswear maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, prompting brokerages to raise their price targets on its stock.
The stock accounted for 53 points of the 59-point gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index.
Nike reported on Thursday net earnings of $962 million, or $1.09 per share, for the first quarter ended Aug. 31, above the average analyst estimate of 88 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nike said its market share in Europe increased and sales rose of higher-margin products such as Flyknit soccer boots.
"Nike's ability to refresh the pipeline, coupled with improving distribution/digital, continues to support pricing power and global market share gains even in perceived mature markets," Janney Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.
They raised their rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".
Nike's shares were up 11 percent at $88.70 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, near its all-time high of $88.79 hit earlier.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 16 percent in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
