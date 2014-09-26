Sept 26 Nike Inc's shares rose as much as 11 percent to a record high on Friday after the world's largest sportswear maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, prompting brokerages to raise their price targets on its stock.

The stock accounted for 53 points of the 59-point gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index.

Nike reported on Thursday net earnings of $962 million, or $1.09 per share, for the first quarter ended Aug. 31, above the average analyst estimate of 88 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nike said its market share in Europe increased and sales rose of higher-margin products such as Flyknit soccer boots.

"Nike's ability to refresh the pipeline, coupled with improving distribution/digital, continues to support pricing power and global market share gains even in perceived mature markets," Janney Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.

They raised their rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

Nike's shares were up 11 percent at $88.70 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, near its all-time high of $88.79 hit earlier.

Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 16 percent in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)