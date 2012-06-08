BRIEF-St. Augustine Gold & copper provides update on MPSA
* St. augustine gold and copper-informed denr secretary announced mineral production sharing agreement (mpsa) no. 009-92-Xi recommended for cancellation
TOKYO, June 8 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June likely settled at 8,613.40, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by local brokerages.
The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation or "SQ", is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.
It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced by the Osaka Securities Exchange after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* St. augustine gold and copper-informed denr secretary announced mineral production sharing agreement (mpsa) no. 009-92-Xi recommended for cancellation
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)