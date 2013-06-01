BRIEF-Intelsat and Oneweb announce conditional combination agreement
* Intelsat SA - Intelsat and Oneweb announce conditional combination agreement
(Corrects name of Brazilian grain company in headline and first bullet point) TOKYO, June 1 NIKKEI: * Mitsubishi Corp has decided to acquire Brazilian grain company Los Grobo Ceagro do Brasil SA, and will spend JPY50 billion for the deal- NIKKEI * Deal to include over JPY30 billion in loans to Ceagro, over JPY10 billion for share purchases from investors including Argentina's Grupo Los Grobo SA-NIKKEI * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)
* Avnet expands share repurchase program by $500 million; increases dividend by 5.9%
BRUSSELS, Feb 28 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: