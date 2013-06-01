(Corrects name of Brazilian grain company in headline and first bullet point) TOKYO, June 1 NIKKEI: * Mitsubishi Corp has decided to acquire Brazilian grain company Los Grobo Ceagro do Brasil SA, and will spend JPY50 billion for the deal- NIKKEI * Deal to include over JPY30 billion in loans to Ceagro, over JPY10 billion for share purchases from investors including Argentina's Grupo Los Grobo SA-NIKKEI * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)