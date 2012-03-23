March 24 Softbank Corp will buy the
Fukuoka Yahoo Japan Dome, the home of the Softbank Hawks, for 87
billion yen ($1.06 billion) in a major investment in its
baseball team, the Nikkei daily reported.
Slated for this month, the purchase will eliminate about 5
billion yen in annual usage fees to the stadium's current owner,
Government of Singapore Investment Corp, helping
Softbank spend more on fan services and player acquisitions, the
Japanese daily said.
The sovereign wealth fund, which is believed to have paid
about 100 billion yen for the entire Hawks Town complex where
the retractable-roof dome is located, is expected to retain
ownership of the other parts -- the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk
hotel and the Hawks Town Mall, the daily said.
Softbank signed a 30-year lease on the Fukuoka Dome starting
in 2005, a year after the telecom group entered professional
baseball, the business daily reported.
