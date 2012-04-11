April 12 Royal Dutch Shell Plc,
Mitsubishi Corp, China National Petroleum Corp
and Korea Gas Corp are in the final
stages of negotiations to build a $12.35 billion liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal on Canada's west coast, the Nikkei
reported.
The companies will ship gas from their Canadian fields for
the project and expect to begin production around 2020 at an
annual rate of 12 million tons, the daily said.
The terminal, near Kitimat, British Columbia, will cost more
than 1 trillion yen, the Nikkei said.
Stakes in the joint venture have not been decided, but a
broad agreement is expected as early as this month, after which
the four companies will start seeking approval from local
authorities, the daily said.
With production of gas on the rise in North America, an
alliance among Japanese, South Korean and Chinese firms and an
energy major is expected to stabilize import prices in Asia, the
business daily said.
($1 = 80.9950 yen)
