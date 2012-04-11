April 12 A unit of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc plans to buy New York Life Insurance Co's 26 percent stake in India's seventh largest life insurer for about 47 billion yen ($580.28 million), The Nikkei daily said.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co will gain representation on the board of Max New York Life Insurance Co and run the unit with Max India Ltd group, which holds a 70 percent stake, the business newspaper said.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of the year, pending approval from Indian authorities, the daily said.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has already entered India's non-life insurance market through a joint venture and will consider sharing the sales network with the life insurance operations, The Nikkei said.

Indian law restricts foreign investment in insurance companies to 26 percent. ($1 = 80.9950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)