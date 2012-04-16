April 17 A unit of Toshiba Corp will
buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale (POS) terminal business,
which includes cash registers and related devices, for 70
billion yen ($870.86 million), the Nikkei reported.
IBM holds the top slot in the global POS terminal market
with a share of 22 percent and counts Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Toys "R" Us Inc as customers, the Japanese
daily said.
Toshiba Tec Corp, which will make the purchase, is
ranked fourth worldwide and has a 7 percent share, the newspaper
said.
IBM technology will strengthen Toshiba's cloud computing
services that enable stores, shoppers, manufacturers and others
to exchange information and offer services, the Japanese daily
said.
Toshiba Tec aims to close the deal, financed mostly by cash
reserves and bank loans, by the summer, the daily said.
($1 = 80.3800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)