* Could start LNG export from around 2020-report
* Eyes LNG production of 12 mtpy-report
* Project to cost more than $12 bln-report
BANGALORE/TOKYO, April 12 Royal Dutch Shell Plc,
Mitsubishi Corp, China National Petroleum Corp and Korea Gas
Corp are in the final stages of talks to build a $12.35 billion
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Canada's west coast,
which would be the third such project aimed at meeting demand
from Asia.
The plant near Kitimat, British Columbia, aims to benefit
from rising supplies due a boom in shale gas production in
Canada, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
The companies will ship gas from their Canadian fields and
expect to begin production around 2020 at an annual rate of 12
million tons, the daily said.
Stakes in the joint venture have not been decided, but a
broad agreement is expected as early as this month, after which
the four companies will start seeking approval from local
authorities, the Nikkei report said.
Mitsubishi Corp, Japan's top trading house, has
been considering the project to tap Japan's growing appetite for
LNG.
LNG imports to Japan jumped 12.2 percent to a record 78.5
million tonnes in 2011, as the March 2011 earthquake and the
Fukushima nuclear crisis boosted gas-fired power output.
A Mitsubishi spokesman said the firm "doesn't have specific
details to share about it" when asked about the report.
Plentiful supplies have depressed North American gas prices
to just over $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu),
sparking interest from Asian markets, where prices for spot LNG
are much higher at around $16 per mmBtu.
Shell last year selected Kitimat as a possible site
for LNG export terminal, making it the third considered for the
region as Western Canadian natural gas producers look to tap
high-paying Asian markets for the burgeoning output of the
region's shale gas fields.
Canada's National Energy Board has already handed LNG-export
licenses to two planned liquefaction projects near Kitimat:
Kitimat LNG, backed by Apache Corp, Encana Corp
and EOG Resources ; and to BC LNG, a privately held
13-member co-operative.
Progress Energy Resources Corp and Malaysian
joint-venture partner Petronas are carrying out a
feasibility study for a project of their own.
($1 = 80.9950 yen)
