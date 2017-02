SINGAPORE Oct 17 Nikko Asset Management on Monday named Eleanor Seet as Asia president and executive director with immediate effect, replacing Deborah Ho.

Ho had been CEO of DBS Asset Management in the past four years and was instrumental in Nikko Asset's purchase of the Singapore lender's fund management arm in a deal that also saw DBS take a minority stake in Nikko Asset last year.

Seet was previously senior director for iShares.

Nikko AM main shareholder is Japan's Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co. DBS Group is the firm's second largest shareholder. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)