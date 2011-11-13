TOKYO Nov 13 Nikko Asset Management will likely be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section as early as mid-December, the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday without citing sources.

The firm's main shareholder, Japan's Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., will sell about 30 percent of its stake in the firm with the selling price expected to be 50 billion yen, which would make it the second-largest initial public offering this year, said the paper.

The market capitalisation of Nikko AM, one of Japan's largest asset management firms, after going public would likely reach between 160 to 170 billion yen, added the paper.

Nikko, which manages $154 billion and has embarked on a drive to become a major Asian player outside Japan, last year agreed to buy Singapore's DBS Asset Management and in March completed a deal to purchase Australian firm Tyndall Investments.

Nikko Asset chief executive Timothy McCarthy is keen to transform the firm into a leading pan-Asian asset manager.

Nikko Asset has offices in Tokyo, Singapore, London, New York and Hong Kong. It also owns 40 percent of Rongtong Fund Management, an asset management company in China.

Sumitomo Trust acquired Nikko Asset from Citigroup for $1.2 billion in July 2009. At the time, Sumitomo Trust said it hoped to list the fund management company within 2-3 years.