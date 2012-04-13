* Regulator says Nikko staff tipped clients about share sales

* Second action since high-profile probe launched in 2010 (Adds SESC official's and analyst's quotes, background)

By Emi Emoto and Noriyuki Hirata

TOKYO, April 13 Japan's securities regulator called on Friday for the country's third-largest broker, Nikko SMBC Securities, to be punished for leaking information about a public stock offering, the latest move in its campaign to crack down on insider trading.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) said directors at Nikko SMBC passed on word of the offering to at least 21 sales branches without carrying out the proper internal procedures to control the information flow.

At eight of those branches a total of 23 sales staff tipped off 34 clients, mostly individual investors, to prime them to buy the shares once the deal was officially launched, violating the financial instruments law, the SESC said.

While the SESC did not name the stock issue in question, sources with knowledge of the matter said it was the roughly 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) offering by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Nikko's parent, in early 2010.

"There was various communications going on but the company did not fully grasp the situation. Its countermeasures proved to be insufficient," an SESC official told a briefing in Tokyo. "There was a strong incentive behind this. They knew they were going to have to make a sale."

The call for punishment marks the second action by the SESC since it launched a high-profile probe in 2010 into dubious trading activities around a string of public share offerings that had raised suspicions inside information had been leaked.

The penalty, to be administered by the Financial Services Agency, is expected to consist of an order to improve internal controls, a measure that is unlikely to have a significant impact on the broker's business.

Nikko acknowledged in a statement that it was under investigation but declined further comment.

RELATIVELY SMALL FINE

Last month, the SESC recommended a 50,000 yen ($620) fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust Banking, saying the asset manager sold Inpex shares after a tip-off about the energy firm's plans for a $6 billion offering in 2010. [

While the SESC has not named the broker involved, sources have told Reuters that an employee in the institutional sales department of Nomura Holdings is the suspected source of that leak.

Nomura has declined to comment on specifics, only saying that it was cooperating with the SESC probe.

The relatively small fine in the Chuo Mitsui case, which was calculated on the expected commission on the fund manager's profit of 14 million yen on that trade, has been held up by critics as a sign that Japan's regulations are not strong enough to deter insider trading.

For example, a similar case in the United States would have led to a fine several times as large and sanctions against the employee that provided the information, experts have said. Under Japanese law, the "tipper" does not face official sanctions unless they too conspired to profit from the trade.

But the regulator and some experts believe identifying those involved in such cases can still act as an effective deterrent in Japan, where public shaming typically carries greater weight than it might in the West.

"More important than the size of the fine is the knowledge that you could be banished from your company," said Yoichi Namekata, a lawyer at Blakemore and Mitsuki and an expert in compliance issues at securities firms. "It is less a matter of rules. The lack of awareness is perhaps the bigger problem."

The move against Nikko SMBC also shows that the SESC is attacking the issue from various angles. Unlike in the Chuo Mitsui case, the regulator said it did not find any evidence that insider trading took place.

The SESC is also investigating trading related to share sales by Tokyo Electric Power and Nippon Sheet Glass around which selling and volume patterns triggered suspicions the information had been leaked. ($1 = 80.9000 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Nathan Layne; Editing by Matt Driskill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)