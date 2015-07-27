July 27 Tokyo-based Nikko Asset Management said it promoted Fred DeSerio to senior managing director, head of sales and co-head of the business for the Americas.

DeSerio, who is based in New York, joined Nikko Asset Management in January as head of sales in the United States. Before joining Nikko, he worked for Invesco Ltd as a managing director. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)