BRIEF-We Retail Pcl says FY net loss 97.8 mln baht
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
TOKYO, April 13 Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will hold a briefing at 4:30 p.m.(0730 GMT) to announce it is seeking penalties against the country's third-largest broker, Nikko SMBC Securities, for leaking information about stock offerings, Jiji news reported.
The securities watchdog found several sales staff at Nikko tipped off clients ahead of the official announcement of share offerings by Nikko's parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and a railway firm for which it was acting as underwriter, sources have told Reuters. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
LONDON, Feb 20 The British government has no intention of revoking its withdrawal from the European Union once the formal exit process has been triggered, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.
OSLO/STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Joakim Bakka, a 29-year-old shop worker, was so desperate to get into Norway's booming housing market that he was prepared to borrow money at 13 percent for a deposit to buy a home.