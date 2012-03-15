March 15 Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd expects lower natural gas reserves at the D6 block located off India's east coast, and said the area's geological model may need to be revised.

In February, the company reported a quarterly loss on lower production from the D6 block and said the output decline could continue at the site.

On Thursday, Niko said it expects a drop in its reserves at the D1/D3 fields within the D6 block.

The D6 block, which is majority owned by Reliance Industries , contributed 79 percent to Niko's total production last year. Natural gas production at the block has been declining as fewer wells were drilled than planned and some wells ceased to produce due to the entry of sand or water.

Niko's shares, which have lost 12 percent of their value in the last six months, closed at C$46.20 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)