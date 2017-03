Nov 14 Canada's Niko Resources Ltd said it was evaluating plans for its assets in India, citing uncertainty related to the outlook of natural gas prices in the country.

Niko reported a 13 percent drop in sales volumes to 47 million cubic feet equivalent per day in the second quarter from its D6 Block, off the eastern coast of India. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)