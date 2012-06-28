* Q4 loss/shr $3.55 vs EPS $0.12 last year
* Oil and natural gas revenue falls 24 pct
* Expects to produce 175,000 Mcfe/d in FY13
June 28 Canadian oil and gas producer Niko
Resources Ltd reported a fourth-quarter loss and
forecast a 23 percent decline in production for the next fiscal
year as output from its D6 block off India's east coast fell.
Niko, which explores for oil and gas in southeast Asia and
the Caribbean, has been grappling with lower natural gas
reserves at the block and other negative news from its Indian
operations.
The company expects to produce 175,000 thousand cubic feet
equivalent per day (Mcfe/d) in fiscal 2013, down from 227,539
Mcfe/d it produced this fiscal.
Niko said production at the D6 block is likely to continue
declining unless volumes are added from the development of
contingent resources.
Niko co-owns the KG D6 block with India's Reliance
Industries Inc and BP Plc. It has a 10 percent
stake in the block.
There were renewed concerns about gas output at the D6 block
after Niko last week slashed the reserve estimate for the block.
It estimated that total proved plus probable reserves at the
block had decreased to 1.93 trillion cubic feet (tcf) as of
March 31.
The block had earlier been estimated to hold more than 9 tcf
of gas.
Niko late on Wednesday posted quarterly net loss of $183.3
million, or $3.55 per share, compared with net profit of $6.2
million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Oil and natural gas revenue fell 24 percent to $71.4
million.
Niko shares, which have lost more than two-thirds of their
value in the past three months, closed at C$11.85 on Wednesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
