TOKYO Aug 10 Japan's Nikon Corp said on Monday it now expects unit sales of digital SLR cameras to jump 26 percent in the year to March 2012 to 5.4 million units, instead of its May forecast of a slight gain.

Nikon, which competes against Canon , also said it now expects compact camera sales to rise by 9 percent to 15.5 million units and sales of interchangeable lenses to grow 20 percent to 7.6 million units.

Nikon, which also makes steppers -- multi-million dollar tools used to map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers and liquid-crystal display panels -- stuck to its annual sales target of 60 new chip stepper sales and nudged up its LCD stepper target to 17 units from the 16 forecast in May.

Chip equipment market leader ASML of the Netherlands last month said that the industry is heading for a slowdown, but that there was no sign of uncertainty lasting beyond six months.

(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)