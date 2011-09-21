TOKYO, Sept 21Nikon unveiled its first
lightweight mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras on
Wednesday, saying the two new models would go on sale in October
and that it expects them to be priced around 70,000 yen
($915)and 105,000 yen.
Nikon, which along with Canon dominates the
lucrative global market for interchangeable lens cameras, has
beaten its archrival to the launch of a more compact version.
Mirrorless cameras pack many of the capabilities of a
professional-style single-lens reflex model into a smaller body
by cutting out bulky mirrors.
Other camera makers, including Sony , Olympus
and Samsung have already launched
mirrorless models, which have sold well in Asia, but less
strongly in other parts of the world.
$1 = 76.450 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Isabel Reynolds; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)