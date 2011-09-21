TOKYO, Sept 21Nikon unveiled its first lightweight mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras on Wednesday, saying the two new models would go on sale in October and that it expects them to be priced around 70,000 yen ($915)and 105,000 yen.

Nikon, which along with Canon dominates the lucrative global market for interchangeable lens cameras, has beaten its archrival to the launch of a more compact version.

Mirrorless cameras pack many of the capabilities of a professional-style single-lens reflex model into a smaller body by cutting out bulky mirrors.

Other camera makers, including Sony , Olympus and Samsung have already launched mirrorless models, which have sold well in Asia, but less strongly in other parts of the world. $1 = 76.450 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)