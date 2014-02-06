UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 6 Nikon Corp on Thursday lowered its full-year interchangeable lens digital camera sales forecast by 3 percent to 6.0 million from a previous estimate of 6.2 million.
The Japanese camera maker kept its compact camera sales forecast at 11.5 million. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources