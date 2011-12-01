TOKYO Dec 1 Nikon Corp said on
Thursday it began alternate production of digital single-lens
reflex cameras and interchangeable lenses at partner plants in
Thailand earlier than planned, and began shipments on Wednesday.
The camera-maker said it completed draining its key Thai
plant on Nov. 26. It reiterated its goal to begin operations at
the Thai plant in January, with the aim of recovering normal
output by the end of March.
Nikon has said it still expects the flooding of its Thai
factory, which produces the bulk of its mass market digital
SLRs, to cut profit by 25 billion yen ($322 million)in the year
to March.
($1 = 77.6300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)