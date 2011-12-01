TOKYO Dec 1 Nikon Corp said on Thursday it began alternate production of digital single-lens reflex cameras and interchangeable lenses at partner plants in Thailand earlier than planned, and began shipments on Wednesday.

The camera-maker said it completed draining its key Thai plant on Nov. 26. It reiterated its goal to begin operations at the Thai plant in January, with the aim of recovering normal output by the end of March.

Nikon has said it still expects the flooding of its Thai factory, which produces the bulk of its mass market digital SLRs, to cut profit by 25 billion yen ($322 million)in the year to March. ($1 = 77.6300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)