Sept 9 - Nikon Corp will enter the market for
lightweight, interchangeable-lens digital cameras and release
its first product with a mirrorless design later this year, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
The company will price the mirrorless camera plus lens at
70,000 yen-100,000 yen ($900-$1,300), which is on a par with
rivals' offerings, the paper said.
Despite dominating the global digital SLR market, Nikon and
Canon Inc are yet to enter the category of mirrorless
interchangeable-lens digital cameras, which was pioneered by
Panasonic Corp in 2008, the daily reported.
The Nikkei said Canon has also reported researching the
mechanism and other technologies to develop small, lightweight
digital cameras and could enter this market in the future.
With compact digital camera prices falling, mirrorless SLR
versions could be a boon to camera makers' bottom lines, the
paper said.
($1 = 77.365 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)