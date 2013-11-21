Nov 20 Niko Resources Ltd : * Provides corporate update * Ed Sampson, CEO and president of the company, wishes to announce his

retirement, effective the end of the calendar year * Says proposed settlement with diamond in an aggregate amount up to $80

million * Co and Diamond Offshore signed a loi relating to settlement of payment

obligations and other commitments * Says effective January 1, 2014, frederic brace will become interim president

of Niko