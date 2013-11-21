Nov 21 Niko Resources Ltd : * BMO capital raises target price to C$2.50 from C$1.50; rating market perform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899