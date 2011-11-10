(Follows alerts)
Nov 10 Niko Resources Ltd, a
Canadian oil and gas producer operating in Asia, posted a
quarterly loss, hurt by lower production and a change in its
accounting estimates.
The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $43.9
million, or 85 cents a share, compared with a net income of
$23.8 million, or 46 cents a share, a year ago.
Oil and natural gas revenue fell 18 percent to $86.8
million.
Niko recorded a $58 million loss in the quarter related to a
change in the accounting estimates of an income tax expense.
Production in the quarter fell 29 percent to 240,689 mcfe/d
(thousand cubic feet of gas equivalent per day).
Shares of the company closed at C$55 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)