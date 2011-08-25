* Q1 loss/shr $1.07
* Q1 production down 18 pct to 246,370 mcfe/d
Aug 25 Niko Resources Ltd , a Canadian
oil and gas producer operating in Asia, posted a quarterly loss
hurt by a fall in production and a change in accounting
estimates.
For the April-June quarter, net loss was $55 million, or
$1.07 per share, compared with net earnings of $14.1 million, or
46 cents per share, a year ago.
Oil and gas revenue fell 15 percent to $88.3 million.
Production in the quarter fell 18 percent to 246,379 mcfe/d
(thousand cubic feet of gas equivalent per day).
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 65
cents per share on revenue of $92.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Niko recorded a $57.9 million loss in the quarter related to
a change in the accounting estimates of an income tax expense.
Shares of the company closed at C$56.33 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)