Oct 19 Canadian oil and gas producer Niko
Resources Ltd cut its full-year production forecast by
about 4 percent due to mechanical issues at one of its blocks in
Bangladesh.
Shares of the company fell as much as 15 percent to C$11.73
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock was one of the top
percentage losers on the exchange.
The company forecast production to be 168 million cubic feet
equivalent per day (MMcfe/d) for the full-year ending March 31,
2013, lower than 175 MMcfe/d it forecast earlier.
Niko now expects second-quarter average sales volumes of 173
MMcfe/d, down 9 percent from 189 MMcfe/d in the first quarter.
The company attributed the lower average sales volumes to
anticipated natural declines in its D6 block in the Krishna
Godavari (KG) basin off India's east coast.
Output at the D1 and D3 fields in the KG D6 block has
dropped to 26 million metric standard cubic metres per day
(mmscmd) from 60 mmscmd in 2010.
Production at the block is now projected to fall further to
20 mmscmd in 2014-15. The block has never managed to reach the
forecast peak flow of 80 mmscmd.
Niko owns 10 percent of the block, while India's Reliance
Industries Ltd holds 60 percent and BP the
rest.
Reliance and BP are the operators of the block.