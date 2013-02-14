Feb 14 Canadian oil and gas producer Niko
Resources Ltd doubled its third-quarter loss due to
declining gas output from the Krishna Godavari (KG) D6 block off
India's east coast.
The company's net loss widened to $93.7 million, or $1.64
per share, in the October-December quarter from $40.4 million,
or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. It was the company's
seventh quarterly loss in a row.
Oil and natural gas revenue fell 38 percent to $46.5
million.
Niko has been struggling with a series of setbacks -
abandoning wells in Indonesia and Trinidad, cutting its
production forecast due to mechanical issues at one of its
blocks in Bangladesh and dealing with declining volumes in
India.