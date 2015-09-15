Sept 15 National Institutes of Mental Health
(NIMH) director Dr Tom Insel said he will step down in November
and join Google Inc's life sciences division.
Insel, who has been with NIMH for 13 years, said on Tuesday
that he would work on the internet search giant's projects to
explore mental illnesses. (1.usa.gov/1FL049D)
Google has been increasing its presence in the healthcare
industry, signing deals with drugmakers including Novartis AG
and Sanofi SA.
The life sciences division is collaborating with Novartis to
develop contact lenses to help diabetics track blood glucose
levels.
The division is part of Google X labs, which is testing
self-driving cars.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)