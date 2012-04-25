April 25 Oil and natural gas producer NiMin Energy Corp said it was dissolving itself and would sell its assets in Wyoming's Big Horn Basin to Breitburn Energy Partners LP for about $98 million.

NiMin is currently working towards finding a buyer for its oil and natural gas assets in the San Joaquin Basin in California. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)