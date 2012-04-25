UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
April 25 Oil and natural gas producer NiMin Energy Corp said it was dissolving itself and would sell its assets in Wyoming's Big Horn Basin to Breitburn Energy Partners LP for about $98 million.
NiMin is currently working towards finding a buyer for its oil and natural gas assets in the San Joaquin Basin in California. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform