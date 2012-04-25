* Sells Wyoming asset to BreitBurn Partners for about $98 mln

* Looking for buyers for San Joaquin asset in California (Adds details on deal, debt)

April 25 Oil and gas producer NiMin Energy Corp said it would dissolve itself and sell its assets and use the proceeds to clear its debts, ending a four-month-old strategic review process that started in November.

NiMin said it would sell its assets in Wyoming's Big Horn Basin to BreitBurn Energy Partners LP for about $98 million.

BreitBurn expects the deal to immediately add to its distributable cash flow.

The assets sold to BreitBurn produced about 600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in March and are estimated to hold proved reserves of about 5.9 million barrels oil equivalent.

NiMin is currently seeking a buyer for its oil and natural gas assets in the San Joaquin Basin in California.

The company said debt and potential liabilities of the company were currently estimated at about $55.6 million to $56.15 million.

NiMin began evaluating its options in November as it believed that its assets were undervalued compared with its share price at the time. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)