* Hedge funds put forward debt-for-equity swap for Nine
* CVC has said it is in no rush to refinance A$2.7 bln
senior debt
* Mezzanine debt held by Goldman Sachs funds has been
swapped for equity
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 Private equity firm CVC
, facing heavy potential losses on its debt-laden
Australian TV network Nine, has no plans to respond to a fresh
proposal from hedge funds to convert their debt into equity,
sources said on Monday.
The London-based buyout firm could face a potential equity
loss on paper of as much as $2.2 billion and is fending off
hedge funds that are trying to take control of Nine
Entertainment, which is labouring under a debt load of $2.9
billion.
The hedge funds, Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global
Management, put their restructuring proposal to CVC on
Friday and requested a meeting with the buyout firm, two people
with knowledge of the situation said.
"CVC has no plans to meet with Apollo and Oaktree as a
result of the letter," one of the sources said. The two sources
were speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is
confidential.
This is the first time the hedge funds have put their
restructuring proposal in writing to Nine's owners. They last
sought a meeting in January and were turned down.
CVC Capital Partners bought Nine for A$5.3 billion in cash
and debt from media baron James Packer from 2006 to 2008, at the
height of the equities bull market, but advertising revenues
have since fallen as the Australian economy weakened.
Nine, which made a loss of A$428 million last financial
year, is forecast to post earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of A$400 million this financial
year, bankers have said.
Hedge funds have been accumulating their stakes in Nine's
debt for over a year, and picked up the pace late in 2011 as
French banks sold their debt, under pressure to repatriate cash
to debt-stressed Europe.
CVC shelved plans before Christmas to restructure the debt
when it became clear the banks would not support the proposals,
which included a two-and-a-half-year extension on senior debt
due in February 2013.
NO RUSH
CVC has repeatedly said it is in no rush to refinance its
senior debt in advance of maturity in February 2013
The options for CVC include tipping in more equity, which is
seen as unlikely on top of the reported A$1.9 billion already
invested in Nine, refinancing the debt, or selling some non-core
assets to pay off debt, banking sources have said.
A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment on Monday.
Nine Entertainment, one of the biggest private-equity owned
companies in Australia, has assets including the Channel Nine
free-to-air television station, ACP Magazines which publishes
the Australian Women's Weekly, ticketing agency Ticketek and
Acer Arena.
Sources have previously said that Oaktree and Apollo hold
A$1 billion or about 37 percent of the A$2.7 billion ($2.9
billion) senior debt owed by Nine, part of a group of hedge
funds including Och-Ziff.
However, Oaktree and Apollo's share of the total debt is
actually 28 percent, a second source familiar with the situation
said on Monday.
CVC is being advised by Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and Credit
Suisse on various solutions.
Should CVC ultimately lose control of the company and is
forced to write down its investment, the firm could face a total
paper equity loss of $2.2 billion, assuming it has not received
any repayment.
Nine has reduced its overall debt load with an agreement to
convert A$975 million of mezzanine debt held by three funds
managed by Goldman Sachs into equity in Nine, a third
person familiar with the situation said.
The three funds -- two Australian and one European -- now
hold an undisclosed equity stake, the source said. The person
asked not to be named because the agreement is confidential.
The mezzanine debt was due in April 2014.
