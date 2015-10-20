* WIN may bid for Nine if deregulation goes ahead
SYDNEY, Oct 20 Australian regional broadcaster
WIN Corp will buy a major stake in metro network Nine
Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd, Nine said, as the
industry prepares for a possible shake-up of ownership rules
that could spark a series of mergers.
The deal to buy 13 percent of Nine would give privately-held
WIN's billionaire owner, Bruce Gordon, significant holdings in
two of Australia's three national free-to-air networks, as he
already has 14.9 percent of Ten Network Holdings Ltd.
This would put him in a strong position in any takeover
talks should the government of new Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull overhaul pre-internet ownership rules and allow TV
companies to become more dominant in single markets. Reform is
currently under review and Turnbull has previously backed
deregulation.
"It's positioning, to build on that if and when the rules
change, and there's every indication the government is going to
move on it," said Ben Goldsmith, a media researcher at
Queensland University of Technology.
"The thinking has always been ... that the metros would buy
the regionals, but this sounds like the other way around."
WIN will buy its Nine stake from U.S. private equity firm
Apollo Global Management LLC, which along with Oaktree
Capital Group LLC bought the broadcaster in two deals in
2006 and 2008 before selling down in a 2013 listing.
In a statement, Nine, which has a A$1.4 billion ($1.02
billion) market value, confirmed the sale without disclosing a
price. Its shares have traded below their A$2.05 issue price
since June this year, and closed down 1.9 percent at A$1.59 on
Tuesday, in line with the broader market.
WIN said the deal would take its Nine stake to 14.95
percent. Under Australian media law, a shareholding of 15
percent is considered having control of a company.
Australian free-to-air networks have been calling for an end
to ownership rules designed to preserve a variety of voices in
metropolitcan and regional markets, arguing such concerns have
become outdated as audiences increasingly switch to online
services like Netflix.
But governments have been reluctant to act amid opposition
from News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, who
owns newspapers in all of Australia's major cities as well as
half of pay-TV firm Foxtel.
That is expected to change under Turnbull, who lobbied for
deregulation as communications minister before taking over as
prime minister from Tony Abbott in a party-room vote last month.
A government spokeswoman said consultations about possible
industry reform were ongoing.
