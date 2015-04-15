(Corrects to insert dropped word "gets" in headline)

BEIJING, April 15 Chinese transportation robotics firm Ninebot said on Wednesday it had received $80 million in investment from fast-growing Chinese phone maker Xiaomi Inc and venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.

The firm has also bought a 100 percent stake in iconic U.S. rival Segway Inc for an undisclosed sum, Chief Executive Gao Lufeng told a news conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)