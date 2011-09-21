* Gearing ratio to rise next year - chairwoman
* Shares at two-year low after full-yr net lags forecast
HONG KONG, Sept 21 Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings)
Ltd , China's top paper packaging products maker, said
on Wednesday that its high gearing ratio is set to remain until
2013.
Nine Dragons Paper's net debt to total equity ratio
increased to 101.7 percent for the fiscal year ended June, from
73.9 percent in the previous year.
"Our gearing ratio next year will be a bit higher than this
year," Chairwoman Cheung Yan told a news conference on
Wednesday. "It will start to come down in 2013."
Outstanding bank borrowings increased to 23.98 billion yuan
($3.76 billion), from 16.66 billion yuan a year earlier. Of the
total, 87.5 percent were long-term borrowings, the company said
in its earnings statement.
The company said it would closely monitor its net debt to
total equity ratio and reduce bank borrowings gradually.
Nine Dragons Paper on Tuesday posted a 9.2 percent fall in
full year profit to 1.97 billion yuan for the year ended June,
lagging a forecast of 2.19 billion yuan by Thomson Reuters
Starmine .
The company said its gross margin fell to 17.3 percent
during the period, from 21.8 percent a year earlier, as raw
materials and coal prices remained at a relatively high level
and it was not able to pass all rising costs on to customers.
"Although we maintain a bearish view on the current market
and for the coming year, the group will continue to operate in a
conservative and cautious manner," Cheung said in the earnings
statement. "As volatility in the global economy and inflation in
China might not be resolved immediately, the group will remain
conservative in its daily operations in the coming year."
Shares of Nine Dragons Paper, are down 67 percent so far
this year, fell 6.5 percent on Wednesday to the lowest since
April 2009, against a 1 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index .
In June, Nine Dragons Paper said it expected its debt level
rise this year because of investments in new projects, but that
should start to fall in 2012 and 2013.
Earlier in June, Standard & Poor's withdrew Nine Dragons'
ratings, saying the Hong Kong-listed paper recycler had "an
aggressive debt-funded growth appetite" and was not allowing
sufficient access to management to judge its strategy.
($1 = 6.384 yuan)
(Reporting by Rachel Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Lewis)