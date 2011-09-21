* Gearing ratio to rise next year - chairwoman

* Shares at two-year low after full-yr net lags forecast

HONG KONG, Sept 21 Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd , China's top paper packaging products maker, said on Wednesday that its high gearing ratio is set to remain until 2013.

Nine Dragons Paper's net debt to total equity ratio increased to 101.7 percent for the fiscal year ended June, from 73.9 percent in the previous year.

"Our gearing ratio next year will be a bit higher than this year," Chairwoman Cheung Yan told a news conference on Wednesday. "It will start to come down in 2013."

Outstanding bank borrowings increased to 23.98 billion yuan ($3.76 billion), from 16.66 billion yuan a year earlier. Of the total, 87.5 percent were long-term borrowings, the company said in its earnings statement.

The company said it would closely monitor its net debt to total equity ratio and reduce bank borrowings gradually.

Nine Dragons Paper on Tuesday posted a 9.2 percent fall in full year profit to 1.97 billion yuan for the year ended June, lagging a forecast of 2.19 billion yuan by Thomson Reuters Starmine .

The company said its gross margin fell to 17.3 percent during the period, from 21.8 percent a year earlier, as raw materials and coal prices remained at a relatively high level and it was not able to pass all rising costs on to customers.

"Although we maintain a bearish view on the current market and for the coming year, the group will continue to operate in a conservative and cautious manner," Cheung said in the earnings statement. "As volatility in the global economy and inflation in China might not be resolved immediately, the group will remain conservative in its daily operations in the coming year."

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper, are down 67 percent so far this year, fell 6.5 percent on Wednesday to the lowest since April 2009, against a 1 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

In June, Nine Dragons Paper said it expected its debt level rise this year because of investments in new projects, but that should start to fall in 2012 and 2013.

Earlier in June, Standard & Poor's withdrew Nine Dragons' ratings, saying the Hong Kong-listed paper recycler had "an aggressive debt-funded growth appetite" and was not allowing sufficient access to management to judge its strategy. ($1 = 6.384 yuan) (Reporting by Rachel Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)