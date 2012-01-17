MELBOURNE Jan 17 Hedge funds owning a
large chunk of the $2.8 billion debt in Australia's Nine
Entertainment, owned by buyout firm CVC, have prepared
a proposal to convert their debt into equity in the TV network,
a source told Reuters, in a plan that would wipe out most of
CVC's equity.
Nine's board declined to meet with the hedge funds, Oaktree
Capital and Apollo Global Management, which hold A$1
billion or 37 percent of the A$2.7 billion ($2.8 billion) senior
debt and requested a meeting to put forward the restructuring
plan, the person with knowledge of the situation said.
CVC Capital Partners shelved plans before Christmas to
refinance the debt, which falls due in February 2013, as banks
sold out of the debt and hedge funds aiming to win control
raised their stakes.
Hedge funds, including Oaktree, Apollo and Och-Ziff, now
control 50 to 60 percent of the debt and have the power to block
any refinancing proposal.
A CVC spokesperson on Tuesday declined to comment. CVC said
last month that there was no requirement to refinance its senior
debt in advance of the maturity date.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast)