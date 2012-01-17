* Oaktree, Apollo have plan ready on debt-for-equity
swap-source
* Nine's board declined to meet with the two hedge funds
* The two funds hold 37 percent of Nine's senior debt
* CVC declines to comment; senior debt falls due Feb. 2013
(Refiles to clarify hedge funds could block debt extension in
paragraph 3)
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Jan 17 Hedge funds owning a
large chunk of the $2.8 billion debt in Australia's Nine
Entertainment, owned by buyout firm CVC, have prepared
a proposal to convert their debt into equity in the TV network,
a source told Reuters, in a plan that would wipe out most of
CVC's equity.
Nine's board has declined to meet with the hedge funds,
Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global Management, which
requested a meeting to put forward the restructuring plan, the
person with knowledge of the situation said.
Oaktree and Apollo hold A$1 billion or about 37 percent of
the A$2.7 billion ($2.8 billion) senior debt owed by Nine, part
of a group of hedge funds including Och-Ziff which now
control 50 to 60 percent of the debt and have the power to block
any plan to extend the maturity of the debt.
CVC Capital Partners shelved plans before Christmas to
refinance the debt, which falls due in February 2013, as banks
sold out of the debt and hedge funds aiming to win control
raised their stakes.
A CVC spokesperson on Tuesday declined to comment. CVC said
last month that there was no requirement to refinance its senior
debt in advance of the maturity date.
Nine Entertainment Co, one of the biggest private-equity
owned companies in Australia, has assets including the Channel
Nine free-to-air television station, ACP Magazines which
publishes the Australian Women's Weekly, ticketing agency
Ticketek and Acer Arena.
Hedge funds have been picking up Nine debt from senior
lenders for more than a year and many had hoped to exit through
a planned initial public offering, which CVC shelved earlier
last year due to volatile markets.
The options for CVC include tipping in more equity, which is
seen as unlikely on top of the reported A$1.9 billion already
invested in Nine, refinancing the debt, or selling some non-core
assets to pay off debt, banking sources have said.
PUTTING PRESSURE
The two sides are at a stand-off, as CVC has said it has
plenty of time to work on a refinancing but hedge funds have
been piling pressure on Nine's management to begin a
restructuring.
CVC needs 100 percent lender approval to extend the life of
the debt and a two-thirds vote to amend covenants.
The source told Reuters that the two hedge funds, Oaktree
and Apollo, had worked on the debt-for-equity proposal over the
Christmas break, and added that finding a solution to Nine's
debt would become more important once the debt becomes
short-term or current in February 2012.
Restructurings in general "take at least six to eight months
to sort out, and in some instances it can take years," the
person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the
matter is confidential.
The A$2.6 billion in senior debt is a legacy of A$5.3
billion in cash and debt that CVC used to buy the network from
media baron James Packer.
Unless CVC trips over covenants on the debt inside Nine, the
hedge funds will find it hard to take control, bankers said.
Negotiations are expected to be protracted.
Before Christmas, CVC had to shelve two proposals for
refinancing because of a lack of support among lenders.
CVC had asked lenders to agree to a two-and-a-half year
extension on the debt due in February 2013, which represents
some 70 percent of Nine's total debt, hoping it would buy
crucial time for Nine's advertising revenue to improve.
It then cancelled those plans and put forward another
proposal to create one tranche of debt for banks and a second
class for hedge funds.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)