BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
Jan 16 Ningbo Fuda Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to fall 50-75 percent y/y versus net profit of 406.5 million yuan ($65.48 million) previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wfBsj2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.