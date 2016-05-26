India Dr. Reddy's Dec quarter net profit fell 16 pct
NEW DELHI, Feb 4 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 16 percent fall in its third quarter profit although it beat expectations.
May 26 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology :
* Says it to use 5 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based genetic technology wholly owned subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zJhy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, Feb 4 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 16 percent fall in its third quarter profit although it beat expectations.
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.