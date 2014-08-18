UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 18 Ningbo Tech-Bank Co Ltd
* Says unit to invest $15 million to acquire new shares issued by France's Choice Genetics SAS
* Says unit to own 40.69 percent of Choice Genetics after shares acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qiEhNU
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources